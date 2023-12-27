The Journal Goes to Excelsior Springs!



On Saturday, Dec. 16th, the Journal travelled with Sarah Tucker Poff to the Historic Elms Hotel in Excelsior Springs, MO. The hotel was originally built in 1888 and is listed in the National Register of Historic Places due to its “healing mineral waters”, connections to American gangsters such as Al Capone, and Bugsy Moran, and also due to the fact that it was the location that former President Harry S. Truman learned the news that he had won the election in 1948.

Special thank you to Sarah Poff for submitting and we hope you enjoyed your trip!

If you travel this winter, feel free to send photos to bocojoreporter@gmail.com. We can’t wait to see all the places you’ll go!