Ashland Police Department, Boone County Sherriff’s Office, and Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the following recent arrests:

Duane Morris, age 29 of Jeff City. Arrested by APD on 12/23/2023 for an Out-Of-County warrant for failure to appear on a speeding charge.

Troy Sapp, age 49 of Jeff City. Arrested by APD on 12/19/2023 for possession of 35 grams or less of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Taylor Martin, age 28 of Ashland. Arrested by BCSD on 12/21/2023 for DWI.

Mitchell Lyons, age 22 of Ashland. Arrested by APD on 12/14/2023 for 3rd degree assault and 1st degree trespassing.

Vernon White, age 36 of Ashland. Arrested on 12/13/2023 by MSHP for an Out-of-County warrant for speeding.

Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty (ago.mo.gov).