Karen (Nichols) Bowen, 77, a resident of Clark and a former resident of Ashland, passed away on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at her home.

Karen was born on November 26, 1946, in Ashland, the daughter of Leo Parmer Nichols and Lena Clellan (Wilson) Nichols. On April 1, 1966, she was united in marriage to Frank W. Bowen.

Karen enjoyed her time at Ellis Fischel Hospital where she worked as the housekeeping supervisor, where she retired from after many years of service. She loved games, but especially loved her games on the computer. She enjoyed being outside as well as taking trips with her husband, but most of all she loved spending time with her family.

She will be sadly missed and forever remembered by her husband of 57 years, Frank W. Bowen of Clark; one son, David Bowen and wife Kim of Columbia; two grandchildren, Austin Bowen and Kayla Bowen, both of Columbia; five sisters, Thelma Sweezer of Ashland, Marian White of Festus, Vickie Gerken of Jefferson City, Wanda Nichols of Lake of the Ozarks, and Helen Harmon of Boonville; two brothers, Mickey Nichols and Joe Nichols, both of Hallsville.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Melissa Sue Bowen; one brother, Larry Nichols.

A celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Robinson-Yager Funeral Home with a memorial visitation being held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.