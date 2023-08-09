Janet Popejoy of Ashland took the Journal with her to see Rocky in Philadelphia. Thank you for including us in your travels, Janet!

Laura Burkett and Donna Wren attended their first Costello Syndrome Family Conference in Denver, CO last week. What they loved most was meeting all the families who have a child with this syndrome. The 3 days of seminars and round tables gave them new information and support. Revisiting their 2nd “home state” was an added bonus!

Feel free to share your photos and a brief description to BoCoJoReporter@gmail.com

We can’t wait to join you on your adventures!