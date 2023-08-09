By: Ernie Wren

The Future Farmers of America (FFA) has evolved to from being exclusively focused on preparing farmers for their careers to including members “who aspire to careers as teachers, doctors, scientists, business owners, and more.” (www.ffa.org>aboutus). One of the programs they offer is titled “Supervised Agricultural Experience” (SAE). There are various types of SAE’s, some of which include: entrepreneurship/ownership, business, service learning, research, and more. (thecouncil.ffa.org/sae/). If a student wishes to learn and engage with possible future careers and options, joining the FFA can give them real life experiences.

Bryson Slinker, a Southern Boone High School sophomore, has found new success thanks in part to the FFA’s SAE program. After joining the program, he started off discussing what his SAE project should be with Brenda Ravenscraft (whom he refers to as “Grandma”), and together they came up with the idea of a hotdog cart. Bryson has long enjoyed working in the culinary arts.

