By: Ernie Wren

August brings a touch of excitement as the prospect of fall weather (and lots of rain) begins to promise that Dante’s “Inferno” of Missouri summer heat will eventually end! With that comes the beginning of the new school year.

Classes at Southern Boone start on Tuesday, August 29th. High school athletics kicks off their new season full speed ahead with a beautiful new artificial surface on the sports field. While the soccer/football field will be ready for play, the track will remain closed until proper curing of the asphalt surface has been achieved, according to Activities Director Trent Tracy. Mr. Tracy also shared that there is also expanded stadium seating at the north end, a new box office that can accommodate sports streaming services, and a fantastic scoreboard which is almost the size of the Lakeside Ashland screen. The high school band will now be seated next to the student section, creating a super energized sports experience for all!

Speaking of which, if you haven’t joined in on the fun as the parent of an athlete, or simply as a supporter of the Southern Boone Eagles, check out the Southern Boone Athletic Booster Club’s new Facebook page to see the

various levels of booster club memberships available. You can also check out SoBoCoBandBoosters on Facebook for exciting band news and competitions. For a variety of reasons, I am super, super pumped about this upcoming school year!

Published August 9th, 2023