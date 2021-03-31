With patient enrollment approaching six figures and more retail outlets and production facilities opening by the day, weekly medical marijuana sales in Missouri have now topped the $2 million mark.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports cumulative medical cannabis sales of $22.2 million statewide through Friday, March 19.

That’s a $2.4 million increase over the previous week, following four consecutive weeks of sales approaching but not eclipsing the $2 million threshold.

