Executive Order 21-07 Extending State of Emergency in Missouri

State of Emergency to Assist Continued COVID-19 Recovery

Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 21-07 extending the state of emergency in Missouri through August 31, 2021, to help accelerate COVID-19 recovery.

“For over a year now, we have worked nonstop to take a balanced approach, fight COVID-19, and keep Missourians as safe as possible,” Governor Parson said. “We have made incredible progress in a short amount of time, and we must continue doing all that we can to support Missouri citizens, business, and communities throughout the recovery process.”

