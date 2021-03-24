By Sofi Zeman

Residents in the rural neighborhood off of Log Providence recently issued a letter of concern to the Ashland Planning and Zoning Committee, the Boone County Commission, Ashland City Council and the Southern Boone Fire Department regarding the pending Lakeside Ashland development.

The project is spearheaded by developer Nic Parks, owner of a number of recreational locations in Columbia. In the coming weeks, Parks plans to break ground on Lakeside Ashland, an entertainment site that will feature a drive-in theater, concert venue, beach, green space and playground, among other amenities. The land will be located at the Southwest corner of Highway 63 and Log Providence Road.

