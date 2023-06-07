The Eternal God has always existed and only he could plan and create a world in which everything has a purpose and serves the purpose of the entire creation. When God finished his work, he pronounced it very good. There were no flaws in all of creation, no death, no chaos, but an orderly cooperation of all living things. Death and corruption came by the choice of the human being who had been created in the image of God, to be like God, to have communication with God, and agree with the purpose God had for all things. God gave the human being the choice to Love God or disobey him. God is the God of love.

Read more in this week’s Journal…