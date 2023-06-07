Whether you are looking for a good meal, or a place to camp for the weekend, Lazy River Campground just past Eldon, MO is the place to be! The onsite restaurant, “Southern Comfort,” is true to its name with delicious food, affordable prices, pleasant servers, and Southern Green Beans that have a uniquely flavored blend of spices. My country fried steak with two sides was quite filling, as was Danna’s Country Fried Chicken meal. As Danna put it, “I’d come back to eat even if we weren’t camping here!”

