By: Ernie Wren

A new program is starting up for local businesses, “SOBOCO Business Networking”. Its intent is to highlight Southern Boone businesses to foster relationships and generate referrals. This program is FREE to local businesses, with the first meeting being held on Thursday, June 1 from 5pm to 6:30pm at Top Quality Motors & Tire Pros in Ashland. Monthly meetings will rotate from business to business, with snacks/drinks provided by the hosting business. Attendees will have the opportunity to share what they are doing in the community and connect with other businesses to provide referrals back and forth. There are no dues or fundraisers, simply a method by which local businesses can meet and network.

Those who wish to attend may RSVP to: Laurie Dipietro at laurie@topqualitymotors.com or Ernie Wren at ernie.wren@tlclender.com.