By E. Jane Rutter

Well-accepted counsel when reading scripture is to contemplate a word that sticks with you. “Gentle” is the word grabbing my attention lately. From Solomon to Saint Peter, from Saint Teresa of Avila to Henri Nouwen, God is calling me to gentleness. Apparently, it’s a virtue I need to concentrate on at this time!

[From the outset, let’s remind ourselves that – lest we picture the image of someone groveling or cowering – gentle is not synonymous with weak. On the contrary, gentle is defined as kind, courteous, of high standards, chivalrous, and honorable. Harsh, rough, and rude are among its antonyms.]

To read more see this week’s Journal….