By: Tara Blue

On May 27th, the Harris Cemetery off Tom Bass Road was designated as a historic site by the Boone County Historical Society.

The site is the final resting ground for notable Boone County figures such as first sheriff of Boone County, Overton Harris (1789-1844), Judge James Harris (1818-1881), and Judge David Hickman (1866-1930). The earliest known burial in the cemetery was that of Benjamin Bennett in 1826. The cemetery precedes the founding of Ashland in 1853 and is coming up on its bicentennial.

