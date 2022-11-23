Journal Staff:

Southern Boone at Moberly (with Coaches Season Summary & Comments)

The Southern Boone Eagles (5-5) hit the road Friday November 4th to take on the Moberly Spartans (4-5) in the Class 3 District 5 semi-final game.

Friday’s District semi-final game started in a defensive battle. Neither team was able to find the endzone in the first quarter of play. Late in the second quarter, Moberly made a drive that would give them a 7-0 lead and with the Eagles unable to answer, that score held until halftime.

The Eagles had won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Southern Boone freshman returner Brady Dapkus had a fantastic 95-yard return, starting the scoring off for the Eagles, making it a 7-6 game. Later in the third quarter Eagles were able to take the lead when junior quarterback Austin Evans was able to connect with junior wide receiver Chase Morris, on a 13 yard pass that was good for another Eagle touchdown. A two-point conversion from Evans to Dapkus would put the Eagles up 14-7. However, this time Moberly would answer back with another touchdown that would tie it up at 14 going into the fourth quarter.

With a crucial stop, the Eagles get the ball back with just around 5 minutes remaining in the game. The Eagles would score on a half-back pass Evans to Morris, and Morris with the 54 yard pass to Dapkus. The Eagles would regain the lead at 20-14. However, the Spartans would have over four minutes to answer back, and they did. With under two minutes left in the game, the Eagles trailed 21-20.