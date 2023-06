Pictured back row left to right: Ava Kotovsky – Columbia, Jenna Patton – Ashland, Jaidynn Cole – Ashland, Caitlin Campbell – Ashland, Cora Bestgen – Jefferson City, Hailey Hamlin – Jefferson City, Heli Wilson – Ashland Front row left to right: Kristhel Guzman – California, Zoie Delaney – Russellville, Madi Clavier – Sedalia, Carlie Hamlin – Jefferson City, Taylor Bunton – Jefferson City. Not pictured Maiya Burger – California