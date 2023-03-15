The regional wrestling tournament took place at MACC in Moberly last weekend, where only the top four wrestlers of each weight class advanced to the State tournament. Congratulations to the three Southern Boone wrestlers who qualified for State! They will compete at the Hyvee Arena in Kansas City, on March 25th and 26th. Walker Crane (pictured) took 4th Place in14u. 105lbs, Gunnar Bolinger won 4th Place in 12u. 100lbs, and Bowen Bartow won 4th Place in 10u. 60lbs. Photography by Tony Nguyen, results by Brad Bartow. For more sports, read this week’s Boone County Journal…..