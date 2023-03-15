Wow, how about that Southern Boone High School Lady Eagles basketball team? The team beat AVA High School (36-27) in the Class 4 State Quarterfinals. They face Vashon in the State Final Four Semifinals this Thursday, March 16th at 6pm in Springfield. The Southern Boone School District used a remaining unused snow day and cancelled school on Friday, March 17th to give the community the opportunity to attend the game. See the Southern Boone Athletics Facebook page for details and the link to purchase tickets. No matter what happens, the community of Southern Boone is proud of them all the way! Speaking of sports, Southern Boone Athletics is presenting the “Spring Spectacle Intrasquad Scrimmages” for those of you itching to get in some all-around sports action early. This four-sport extravaganza is on Tuesday, March 14th at 5pm at the baseball field and track/field stadium. The admission is free and the concession stand will be open. The schedule of events includes 5pm baseball, 6:30pm boys golf, 6:45pm track and field, and closing with 7:30pm girls’ soccer. For more “Around Town” news, read this week’s Boone County Journal….