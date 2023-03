By: Michael Tatum

Pastor, Peace United Church of Christ

As we wade through this season of Lent, it is our inclination to grieve the people that we once were. Those fractured souls that we left behind when we wandered into the barren wilderness before us. It is natural, you see. To long for the past as though the familiar wounds of old might cloak you better than the healing threads of tomorrow.

For more devotional, please read this week’s Boone County Journal…