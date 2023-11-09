by Todd Pridemore

The Eagles hosted the Class 2 District 4 tournament last week as the #2 seed. SBC opened play against Boonville (4-15-1). Surprisingly, the Pirates took an early lead in the 20th minute when a long shot attempt was just out of the reach of leaping goalkeeper Emery Arnold. But the Eagles tied the score just three minutes later when freshman Brayden Watson fed senior Gabe Montgomery the ball near the top of the 18-yard box. Montgomery’s strong shot to the far post beat the keeper and found the net.

Then, with just under four minutes until halftime, Watson gave the Eagles a 2-1 lead when his shot from nearly 25 yards away was misplayed by the goalkeeper. The ball bounced just before reaching the goalie and squirted past him and into the net. SBC made the score 3-1 less than four minutes into the second period when senior Noah Ottinger lofted a pass into the box from the far right sideline. Fellow senior James Brooks collected the pass and used a deft move to elude a defender and score. That score stood as time expired.

The win moved SBC into a highly anticipated semi-final match with Fulton (12-10).

Read full article in this week’s Journal…