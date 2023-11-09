The 2023 Southern Boone football season came to an end last Friday, Nov. 3rd as the Eagles lost to Blair Oaks in the district semi-finals. The Eagles came out strong but were unable to stop the Falcon’s offense, with a final score of 64-30. The team has much to be proud of, ending the regular season with a record of 7-2.

“We are extremely proud of the boys for all their hard work and dedication this season. Although the season didn’t end like we hoped, the strides we made this season were tremendous and that is on the kids buying in to what we’re asking of them and doing all the little things that move a program forward. We’re very appreciative of all of the support of administration, staff, students, parents, and community this past year. The way the students and community were able to pack the stands at home and away games was unmatched. We also want to thank the seniors for all that they have given to this program the last four years and wish them nothing but the best!” -Head Coach Mark Ross