By: Tara Blue

A new business is coming soon to Ashland and we’ve got the latest scoop. Yummy YO’s is a frozen yogurt and ice cream shop located at 109 E. Broadway in Ashland, and owners Pete and Jennifer Anders invite you to come Treat YO’ self.

The Anders moved from Centralia to Ashland five years ago. While working in Centralia years ago, Jennifer grew very close to a lady she worked with named “Momma Jo.” Jennifer and Momma Jo would talk daily about how they wanted to open their own ice cream/froyo shop, and the Anders have made that vision come true. They are also grateful to the Southern Boone community for welcoming them into the community. In their own words,

“Ashland is a great community, and we think that offering a business such as this will not only generate revenue for the community but also provide a place for families to go locally.

I feel with being the owner of this business we are able to listen to what the people want and do our best to provide goods and services.

We have 5 children. Our oldest son is a Staff Sergeant in the USAF currently residing in Italy with his beautiful wife. We have another son who lives in Centralia with his beautiful wife and daughter, another son who lives in Columbia with his beautiful wife, and our last son lives here in Ashland. Our 16-year-old daughter is a junior at SBHS. We also have a “bonus” son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter in Moberly and “bonus” daughter, son in law and granddaughter in Centralia.”



The Anders plan to be open by the end of 2023 and will be introducing many tasty treats over the next few months, including seasonal froyo flavors such as butter pecan, cappuccino, iced coffee, snickerdoodle, and caramel apple. In addition to the frozen yogurt and ice cream, Yummy YO’s also has a rentable private party room.

For more information:

Call 573-657-3012

Find them on Facebook

Email yummyyos2023@gmail.com