By: Todd Pridemore

Following a successful 21-5 season that ended one game short of the Final Four, nine Eagles received post-season honors. On the all-district team, sophomore Tessa Roney, sophomore Jacey Scheer, junior Ellie Helms, senior Trinity Schupp, and junior Jersee Wren were named to the 1st team. Second-team all-district honors went to sophomore Julia Richardson, junior Haylee Ancell, junior Lily Frazier, and senior Avery Pickett. Three Eagles were also named to the Class 2 all-region team for districts 3 and 4: Roney was named Defensive Players of Year; Wren made the team as a Forward; Helms earned a spot on the team as a Midfielder. Both Roney and Wren also earned first-team all-state honors as well. Even though Roney played as a Defender for much of the season, she still added 10 goals and 6 assists throughout the year for a total of 26 points. Wren, as a Forward, stuffed the stat sheets by tallying 30 goals and 21 assists for a total of 81 points. In the final team power rankings, Southern Boone was ranked as the #4 team in Class 2 in Missouri.

