Appleton Natalie Connections Bank $500

Appleton Natalie Loy Crump Martin Scholarship $4,265.49

Appleton Natalie Southern Boone County Fire Protection District Auxiliary $250

Beeler Alaina Connections Bank $500

Beeler Alaina Family of Christ Lutheran Church $500

Blake Emily Ashland Optimist “Douglas “Buddy” Glascock Scholarship $300

Blake Emily Hammer’d Metalworks $250

Blake Emily Loy Crump Martin Scholarship $4,265.49

Bolen Jacob Moberly Area Community College $600

Boyce Garrett SoBoCo High School Blue Jeans $250

Brooks Jacob Carquest of Ashland $500

Brooks Jacob John Randall Bullard Memorial Scholarship $500

See a complete list in this weeks Boone County Journal