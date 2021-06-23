Appleton Natalie Connections Bank $500
Appleton Natalie Loy Crump Martin Scholarship $4,265.49
Appleton Natalie Southern Boone County Fire Protection District Auxiliary $250
Beeler Alaina Connections Bank $500
Beeler Alaina Family of Christ Lutheran Church $500
Blake Emily Ashland Optimist “Douglas “Buddy” Glascock Scholarship $300
Blake Emily Hammer’d Metalworks $250
Blake Emily Loy Crump Martin Scholarship $4,265.49
Bolen Jacob Moberly Area Community College $600
Boyce Garrett SoBoCo High School Blue Jeans $250
Brooks Jacob Carquest of Ashland $500
Brooks Jacob John Randall Bullard Memorial Scholarship $500
