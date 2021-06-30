By: Frank Burkett

The old adage, “CRIME DOESN’T PAY”, maybe we should think again. I don’t like to pile it on, especially of the deceased. I know all the Liberals that read the Journal, will think it ill of me to speak of the dead. But it behooves me to hear the Democrats in DC, as well as Governors, and city Mayors, have all but made a Saint of George Floyd. The police officer, Chauvin, that put his knee on Floyd’s neck, for over nine minutes and suffocating the life out of him, is going to get what he deserved, probably life. But I have heard what happens to former police when they are incarcerated, so life may be cut short.

