Game Recap: Women’s Basketball

Mizzou Women’s fell to No. 24/25 Georgia, 82-64, on Sunday afternoon at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers held a six-point lead after the first quarter and was tied with the Lady Bulldogs at halftime but was only able to muster 29 second-half points will giving up 47 to Georgia.

Turning Point

After holding even at 35 after two quarters, the ranked Lady Bulldogs came out firing in the third quarter, shooting 54.5 percent from the field (6-of-11) and 75 percent from three (3-of-4) in the third period to outscore the Tigers 22-13 and take a 57-48 lead into the fourth quarter. Mizzou cut Georgia’s lead to six on two separate occasions in the game’s final 10 minutes, but was unable to get any closer as the Tigers lost for the fourth time in five games.

