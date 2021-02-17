By: Sara Walsh

This past week I chaired the House Budget Committee as we heard the Missouri Department of Transportation give its Fiscal Year 2022 budget presentation.

My HB 380 had a hearing in the House Public Safety Committee. This bill would allow coroners and forensic investigators to put flashing lights on their vehicles so they can get through traffic to the head of an accident or crime scene.

As chair of the Consent and House Procedure Committee, I reviewed two bills that were referred to the committee to ensure they qualified as consent bills (non controversial, no fiscal note, no substantive policy change…) and we passed them out of committee. Bills deemed “consent” mean that when they reach the House floor they cannot be amended. It can help a bill stay “clean” through the process, but the content must meet the qualifications I mentioned.

