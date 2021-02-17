The winter season brings plenty of joy and beauty, but it can also wreak havoc on your outdoor plants and landscaping. Some of this damage is unavoidable, depending on where you live, the snow, wind and frigid temperatures are bound to affect your plants. However, there are some tips and trick to help your plants avoid the hazards of winter.

Branches Breaking or Bending

• After a heavy snowfall, you may notice branches falling off your trees or bending under the weight of the snow. If the snow is fluffy and easy to move, you may carefully brush the snow off the bending branches with a broom or other tool.

