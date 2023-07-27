By: Rebecca Rademan

Kayden Clatt dominated the heat races before claiming first place in the feature at the Trophy Tuesdays Summer Series at Moberly Motorsports Park on July 18th.

Kayden has been racing practically since birth, starting at the age of 4. Now, at just 14 years old, he is gaining valuable experience racing alongside national pros on a weekly basis. It was a highly anticipated and emotional moment for the entire racing family and team, who are fully committed to supporting Kayden and his dream. However, it held even greater significance for his papa and crew chief, Jerry Clatt, as captured in the photo below.

The Clatt family is truly remarkable, and this win marks just the beginning of many more to come! The Kayden Clatt Racing family resides in Ashland, MO, but they race all over the Midwest.

Whether you are an avid race fan or have a little one with a passion for racing, this is history in the making. It’s a great time to come out and cheer for our hometown kid trackside!

Kayden races on Friday July 28th at Moberly Motorsports Park for the Ben Ballard Memorial, Sunday July 30th at the Double X Speedway in Calironia, MO, Friday August 4th at the Callaway Raceway, Saturday August 5th at the Lucas Oil Speedway, and Tuesday August 8th at the Moberly Motorsports Park for Trophy Tuesdays.

Published July 26th, 2023