Giant inflatable rat (and now pig) in front of Southern Boone High School to raise awareness of the wages being paid to the construction workers which falls below our area standard.

Mike Enloe of the International Union of Operating Engineers says they are putting pressure on Mid-America Sports Construction to pay their construction workers the area standard wages for the Southern Boone High School building and athletics improvements construction project.

Mr. Enloe says that by accepting lower wages to be paid to workers on our local construction projects decreases the community standard and lowers the wage bar for future projects in a race to the bottom. He says that their goal is for Mid-America Sports Construction to raise and match our local construction wage standards at a minimum. Read his official statement below:

“Operating Engineers Local 513 is giving notice to the public that Mid-America Sports Construction is paying wages to employees engaged in construction at Southern Boone High School that are lower than the area standard. Local 513 strives to protect wages for the men and women who work and live in the community.”