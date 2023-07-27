By: Tara Blue

Troop 134 of Ashland boarded the Southwest Chief Amtrak Train on Sunday, July 17th and headed to Philmont Scout Ranch in Cimarron, NM. The Crew of 12 will be backpacking the Rocky Mountains for 12 days.

The Troop brought their hometown with them, as they packed a copy of the newspaper for a “Traveling Journal” photo op which featured a top banner picture perfectly matched to the New Mexico sky.

We appreciate the troop for bringing the Journal along on their adventures and we wish them safe travels home.

Published July 26th, 2023