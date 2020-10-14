The Lady Eagles travelled to Eldon twice over the past week. On Monday they faced a tough Mustang team. The Eagles started off a little slow and fell in the first set, but then they clicked and won the second set. Eldon fought back, taking the third set. The Eagles continued to fight back and were able to win the fourth set, taking the match to a fifth set. The fifth set was a quick one, only to 15 points and although the Eagles played tough they were unable to reach the 15 point mark first and fell to Eldon.

Photo: The Eagles Varsity Volleyball team with 2nd place Eldon finish, front row from left: Kyra Massey, Trinity Schupp, Ellie Helms; Back Row: Coach Becker, Mia Crow, Celissa Kennedy, Amber Wilde, Jo Scheer, Kayla Sage and Sidney Sapp.