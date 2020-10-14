On 10/08/2020, Ashland Public Works crews changed the speed limit signs on S Main St. from 20 MPH to 25 MPH. This change was approved by the City of Ashland Board of Aldermen.

This speed limit increase is effective immediately once the signs are changed over and includes all of S Main St., from Broadway to S Henry Clay Blvd.

The Ashland Public Works Department is committed to providing the public with safe roads in our city. We would like to thank you for your cooperation in this matter. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact Ashland Public Works at 573-657-2568.