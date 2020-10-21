Southern Boone traveled a few miles north on Monday evening to take on the Father Tolton Trailblazers (5-12) in Columbia. The game was possibly a preview of the District 3 Championship match that will take place in Ashland on November 4. An air temperature in the 40s with a brisk northerly breeze made it the first truly cold-weather game of the season for the Eagles.

The chilly weather seemed to cool down the Eagles scoring for much of the game, despite the many opportunities they had to put the ball into the Trailblazer’s net. Four minutes into play, Trenton Roney chipped the ball over the charging goalkeeper who came out from the net. The difficult shot attempt flew just over the net. Six minutes later, the Tolton keeper misplayed the ball inside the 18-yard box and not one, but two Eagle players had opportunities to put the ball into the open net but failed to convert. Finally, nearly 33 minutes into the game, a Grant Hoehne throw-in found Landon Beeson’s foot near the top of the box. Beeson placed the ball into the right corner of the net for the 1-0 lead.

~ Read more in today’s Journal ~