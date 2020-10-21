Though Kari Chesney has not held an elected office, she has dedicated much of her time to volunteering and serving on local commissions. “I’ve been in the research sciences and in the hard sciences all my life; a lot of volunteer work here in Columbia that has spurred me to public office,” said Chesney.

With experience in agricultural policy and in policy analysis through graduate school at Mizzou, Chesney has served on the public transit commission in Columbia as well as the environment commission,

“Up until that point, it focused more on policy advisory and analysis, but as someone who has data driven policy, I thought I should be the one to enact policy,” said Chesney.

Chesney’s top priorities for the 50 district is agriculture, public education, and healthcare.

~ Read more in today’s Journal ~

By Carson Blake