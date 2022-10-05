Journal Staff

The Southern Boone Eagles were home this past week as they hosted the Eldon Mustangs for a homecoming celebration. Both teams would enter the night with a 3-2 record, both teams on a mission to pull out the win and better their Class 3 District 5 standings. In addition to homecoming and a district game, this match-up was also a Tri-County Conference game for the Eagles and Mustangs.

Southern Boone would come out and dominate the first quarter. To get things started for the Eagles, Jr. quarterback Austin Evans would connect with Jr wideout Kellan Ash for a 43 yard touchdown pass. Shortly after, the Eagles would score again on a 19 yard pass from Evans to Jr wide receiver Chase Morris. One more scoring drive by the Eagles in the first quarter, this time on a 66 yard touchdown pass from Evans to Morris, making it a 21-0 game at the end of the first quarter. The second quarter began the same as the first, with a 56 yard touchdown pass from Evans to Ash making it a 28-0 game in favor of the Eagles. Eldon would get on the scoreboard with an 11 yard touchdown run, the two point conversion by the Mustangs was no good.

