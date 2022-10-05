Members of Ashland Rainbow Assembly have been busy the last three months with various trips and activities. Beginning in June, they attended their state-wide convention, Grand Assembly, where several of the girls received scholarships, awards, and Grand Offices for 2022-2023. Katy Parsons received the Jeanne Mueller $2,000 scholarship and Makayla Fauss received the $1,500 scholarship from the Mr. & Mrs. Bob Bird Scholarship Fund. Nicole Sjostrand recived the Grand Master’s Award, given to one girl in the State of Missouri. Adeline Rhoads recived the appointment of Grand Religion, and Makayla Fauss and Melinda Fauss each received Grand Representative appointments. Krista Moore was appointed State Keeper of the Door for Grand Cross of Color.

In July, 7 members and adults attended Supreme Assembly in Oklahoma City, OK. Supreme Assembly is the international meeting of Rainbow held bi-annually.

