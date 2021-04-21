The Southern Boone High School baseball team improved their season record to 10-1 after sweeping all four games last week. The Eagles traveled to Centralia on March 30th, to face the Panthers (3-1). Junior Hayden Steelman was on the mound for SoBoCo going five innings and allowing only two hits and no runs in a mercy-rule shortened 11-0 win. Steelman also had a big game at the plate going 2-2 earning four RBIs that included a home run. “It felt nice coming off the bat and I kind of knew it was going to be a homer,” said Steelman about his big hit. “We have a great defense. I give the guys playing behind me credit for the pitching win.” Southern Boone paid a visit to Mokane to face South Callaway and Montgomery County Saturday. The Eagles shut out South Callaway in the first game 9-0. Senior shortstop Nik Post helped lead the offense going 2-4 at the plate with two RBIs a stolen base and a homerun. Senior Ethan Osborne had three stolen bases. The Southeast Missouri State University commit says the team is feeling confident. “Our team has gotten off to a great start and I think a lot of our success has been because of our pitching and defense,” Osborne explained. “We’ve got a tough schedule coming up for the next month but I think we’ll continue to be successful.” In another mercy-rule shortened match, Southern Boone defeated Montgomery County 11-0, in five innings. Senior Chase Schupp was the winning pitcher with three hitless innings. Post went 3-3 at bat with three RBIs. Junior Grant Hoehne had three stolen bases. The Eagles were on the road again Monday evening to test Booneville (1-2). SoBoCo came away with a 9-0 victory over the Pirates. SoBoCo hits the bus for a road game versus rival Blair Oaks (5-2) on Thursday night.