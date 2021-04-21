Monday, May 3, 2021 to Friday, May 28, 2021 Hi everyone! We are happy to invite your family to join the Walking School Bus program and look forward to walking your child/children to school. A Walking School Bus (WSB) is a group of children who walk to school together under the supervision of adult leaders (e.g. a parent/grandparent or community member). The program promotes good health, a cleaner environment, reduced traffic around school, and a ready-to-learn attitude for the school day. Daycares are welcome to join us. We currently have two “bus stops,” or starting points for the walkers. Families in neighborhoods southeast of the Elementary school are welcome to form walking groups. Contact Joan Seidel at HYPERLINK “mailto:jseidelpetralia@gmail.com” jseidelpetralia@gmail.com for information. Current “Bus Stops”: Ashland Learning Center—-Intersection of Liberty Lane and Douglas Drive— Supervision begins at 7:20 AM; children start walking to school at 7:30. Kids can arrive any time between 7:20 AM and 7:30 AM. Ashland Public Library Parking Lot– Supervision begins at 7:20 AM; children start walking to school at 7:35. Kids can arrive any time between 7:20 AM and 7:35 AM. Please register the first day your child walks. We need parent/guardian contact information for every child. Children can always join us along the route if we pass by your house. Please have your masks! Kids can join Walking School Bus any time throughout the program. Come when the walk fits your schedule. This goes for kids and adult volunteers, we are a flexible group. Always look for adult volunteers with yellow Walking School Bus back packs before leaving your child at the “bus stop.” Kids will have their temperature checked before their parents leave. Your WSB Team will operate every morning (weather permitting). Rain and/or lightning will cancel the walk. Threats of severe weather cancel the walk. If you are late, but can see us walking, your child can join us. We don’t walk at lightning speed. Send a water bottle with your child if it is hot outside. Photographs of the children may be used in promotional materials Parents/grandparents are always welcome to join us. Adults have as much fun as the kids! To be a WSB adult volunteer walker or for more information, please contact Joan Seidel at jseidelpetralia@gmail.com.