Lauren Parker and Kristyn Schaller, both juniors at Southern Boone High School placed 3rd in FBLA State Competition for Hospitality & Event Management. The girls finished 1st in District 6 to be able to compete at the state competition. Lauren has been a member of FBLA since her freshman year and competed in this event the last two year, while this is Kristyn’s second year in FBLA and has competed in this event both years. Nationals was supposed to be in Anaheim, California this year, but due to COVID-19, the girls will compete virtually as they did for district and state. This is the first time Southern Boone has had students compete in the National Convention in a very long time and it’s my first time says Cathy! Kasey Gatson and Cathy Center have been FBLA Adviser’s for the last 3 years.