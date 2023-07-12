The Daniel Boone Little League Baseball team played in a double elimination tournament this past week and have advanced to the Little League World Series Intermediate U.S. Regional Tournament.

Coaches Jason Wisedboonmee, Marty (Bull) Frost, and Justin Nichols led the team to three victories this past weekend.

Saturday 7-8-23 Game 1: Score DBLL 7 CoMo East 0

Saturday 7-8-23 Game 2: Score DBLL 22 Desoto 12

Sunday 7-9-23 Game 3 : Score DBLL 13 CoMo East 9

The team heads to Ankeny, Iowa for the Central Region Tournament July 16th-20th.