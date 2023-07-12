William Edward “Ed” Bullard, 83, of Ashland, passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at River City Living Community in Jefferson City.

Ed was born on April 3, 1940, in Columbia, the son of Raymond Nelson Bullard and Thelma Reba (Burnham) Bullard. On July 16, 1961, in Columbia, he married Sharon Diane Howe, and she survives.

Ed was respected statewide as an agronomist with MFA, Inc. where he enjoyed a career spanning 35 years. He was a founding member of the Ashland Fire Department and later, the Southern Boone County Fire Protection District. Ed retired as a Captain, after many years of service to his community.

He will be sadly missed and forever remembered by his wife of 61 years, Sharon (Howe) Bullard of Ashland; three sons, Bradford Bullard, Klifton Bullard and wife Leann, and Timothy Bullard and wife Cindy, all of Ashland; seven grandchildren, Devin, Brett, William, Ava, Shannon, Liam, and Mia; one great grandson, Connor. All of Ed’s dear friends and semi-adopted sons are too many to list here.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, as well as Uncle Lawrence & Aunt Lyda Bullard.

A memorial visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Robinson-Yager Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to The Salvation Army or Disabled American Veterans c/o Robinson-Yager Funeral Home, P.O. Box 68 Ashland, MO 65010.

