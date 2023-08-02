When August gets here, I turn my bass fishing into high gear. I am a bred-and-born topwater bass angler. Not many things given to me by the Good Lord gives me the rush that seeing a huge bass attack a surface lure does. So, on August first I was lucky enough to be in a boat bass fishing with my great friend Bryan Dralle.

Bryan and I are both just a little bit competitive. That fact made it a certainty that there would be some sort of contest that day. We were both counting on a good topwater bite, but we disagreed on which surface to use. He chose a buzzbait and I went with the old reliable Jitterbug. The rules were easy; biggest bass wins.

