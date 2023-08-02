Kenneth Calvin Sapp 92, of Ashland, passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Kenny, as he was known by friends, and Papa as he was known by family, was born in Boone County, Missouri on November 30, 1931 to John Harvey Sapp and Loretta Calvin Sapp. Kenny graduated from Hickman High School and on May 2, 1950, he married the absolute love of his life, the former Charlene Martin. Together they had two children, who would eventually bless them with eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

In 1951, he enlisted in the United States Air Force serving with honor for 22 years in various locations including Texas, Washington, Maine, California, Oklahoma, Virginia and Hawaii. Always with his spouse standing proudly by his side. Following his discharge from the service, he found another strong group of individuals when he joined the United States Postal Service in Columbia, Missouri. Once again, he served with honor and pride, retiring after 21 years of service.

Kenneth is survived by his wife of 73 years, his beloved Charlene. He is also survived by his sister, Shirley Sue Harrison; daughter, Merry Suzanne and her husband Greg Turner of Ashland; daughter-in-law Deborah Sapp of Arkansas; five grandsons: Calvin Sapp (Beth), John Sapp (Heather), Noah Sapp (Nehemie), Simeon Sapp (Naomi), and KC Turner (Brie); three grand-daughters: Sharin Joy Vance (Brian), Charnan Phelps (Scott), and Hannah Scott (Andrew); eight great-grandchildren: Marcus, Zane, Zoey, Hayes, Remi, Shiloh, Eve and Julian. He was preceded in death by his parents and beloved son Kenneth Lee Sapp.

Kenny was a very intelligent, selfless, kind and generous man who was never afraid or embarrassed to say “I’m sorry” or “I love you”. He always showed great appreciation for the smallest of things and giving compliments came as easily to him as breathing. Without a doubt, the world is a better and kinder place for Kenneth Sapp having lived in it! He will be dearly missed.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 1, 2023 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with a funeral service to follow at Memorial funeral home/ Columbia. A graveside service with military honors will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery immediately after the services.

