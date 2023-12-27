By: Tara Blue

If you’ve been waiting for a sign to make a lifestyle change, look no further. The Southern Boone Area YMCA is ready to get you right for the New Year with their 7th annual “Lose to Win” weight loss challenge. Members or non-members can register until January 7th to participate.

Beginning January 7th until March 3rd, participants will weigh in weekly on Sundays. Non-members will receive a free 8-week membership, and all participants receive nutrition and exercise seminars, 50% off boot camp, and a private Facebook group for daily support. Weekly prizes are given to participants with the highest weekly percent of weight loss, with a CASH grand prize for the person who loses the most weight at the end of the challenge.



The “Lose to Win” challenge is just one of their many programs which drives their mission to help members achieve a healthier lifestyle. Branch Director Kip Batye says the YMCA staff is deeply invested in the community.

“Many of our staff are born and raised from Southern Boone. Three of our full-time directors are also from Ashland and graduated from high school at Southern Boone. We all share the same passion; we love our community and are proud to work in it every day to make the lives better for kids and adults.”

Batye and his wife Jill have two sons in the school district, Evan (2nd grade) and Jaxon (kindergarten), and they’re always looking for new ways to empower our local youth. Batye coaches 7th and 8th grade middle school football, flag football, youth baseball, and youth basketball and Jill teaches 5th grade at the middle school, coaches youth basketball, and leads the Y’s Little Ballers program. Batye considers it an honor and a blessing to be able to give back to the community that did so much for him growing up.

Batye says that that before the YMCA opened in April 2015, Southern Boone was lacking a community recreation center.

“As a growing community, we needed a place for our residents to exercise and make their fitness a priority. We were also lacking certain sports that were not otherwise available. It’s important to give kids and adults a place to go to work on their health and wellness, as well as social skills and a sense of civic responsibility. We have big plans in the future to continue with our mission, including an outdoor walking trail, sports fields, pickleball courts and basketball courts. Stay tuned.”

Batye says that since its inception, the Y has received overwhelming support from the Southern Boone community, particularly from the advisory board, Jefferson City Area YMCA, Lonna Trammell, Dave Westhoff, Kim Ponder, Pat Lacy, Joe Lopez, and Craig Lammers.

Contact the Y today to get started on becoming the healthiest possible version of “YOU” in 2024.

For more information, visit them at 405 South Main Street in Ashland

Call 573-657-9622

Find them on Facebook

This article is sponsored by Southern Boone

Chamber of Commerce