As many Southern Boone residents repeatedly express their desire for more food and dining options, two new restaurants aim to fill the need in our community. Domino’s Pizza and Yummy YO’s ice cream/frozen yogurt shop opened in Ashland just in time for the new year, and they’ve both sent Southern Boone into a frenzy.

Domino’s began serving hot and fresh pizzas on Monday, Dec. 18th, with delivery options up to a 7-9 mile radius around Ashland. General Manager Jim Black says the store, located at 203 N. Henry Clay Blvd., trained their employees for several weeks to be well-prepared for the grand opening. Black says while the store is almost fully staffed, they are hiring for a few more positions. Anyone interested in becoming part of the Domino’s team may apply at jobs.dominos.com. Must be 16 years old to apply and 18 years old to deliver.

The long-awaited Yummy YO’s also opened recently to customers on Saturday, Dec. 16th at 109 E. Broadway in Ashland. Owners Pete and Jennifer Anders enjoyed a steady crowd of new customers their first weekend and are grateful for the positive support they’ve received. The Anders plan to introduce many new seasonal flavors over the next few months, including candy cane, cake batter, gingerbread, pumpkin pie, butter pecan, cappuccino, iced coffee, snickerdoodle, and caramel apple. In addition to the frozen yogurt and ice cream, Yummy YO’s also has a rentable private party room.

See what the buzz is all about and check these two new businesses out for yourself over the winter break.