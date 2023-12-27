By: Ernie Wren

Yummy YO’s has THE most delicious “Ice Cream Nachos”! While it sounds odd, you start with a couple of ice cream flavors, add some ice cream waffle cone chips, as well as whipped cream, chocolate syrup, cherries, and other toppings. Voila, you have the perfect dish for a couple to share!

Danna and I chose the pumpkin and banana ice cream flavors, which sounds weird, but was a perfect mix. The business occupies what used to be the old city hall, and has been renovated in bright, vibrant colors. There is also a designated party room for rent which includes ice cream, games, and other amenities. Yummy YO’s is the ice cream palace Southern Boone has been waiting for and it is now open at 109 E. Broadway in Ashland.