By: Cathy Salter

This spring, I re-read a tiny book that is simply beautiful. A few years ago an friend wrote, “You must read Elisabeth Tova Bailey’s book, “The Sound of a Wild Snail Eating.” Intrigued by the title and a reviewer’s description of the book as “the earthly adventures of a woman and a gastropod,” I ordered it immediately. Viruses are embedded into the very fabric of all life. Luis P. Villarreal The author of the book had suffered from a flulike virus that within weeks caused a dysfunction of her autonomic nervous system. After successive severe relapses, she was forced to move from her rustic 1830s Maine farmhouse with hand-hewn beams and squareheaded nails overhead to a small studio apartment with stark white walls. Barely able to move on her own, Bailey missed the golden-brown hues of the overhead beams with their “knots that told a history of branches and long-ago wildness” that she had studied for countless hours in the earlier years of her illness when she still lived in her rural farmhouse.

