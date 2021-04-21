By: Travis Naughton

As I sat in the auditorium at Southern Boone High School last Sunday afternoon, watching my daughter Tiana and her classmates being inducted into National Honor Society, I recognized most of the masked faces of the new inductees. These were the same kids I taught nearly a decade ago, back when I started substitute teaching at Southern Boone Primary School. They were second graders then, but now they are sophomores in high school, and I don’t know how I feel about that. Because of Covid-related social-distancing measures and virtual this, that, and everything else, I haven’t seen most of Tiana’s classmates in well over a year. Imagine my surprise when I looked up and saw a parade of actual giants crossing the stage during the induction ceremony. It was jarring to see a group of people I remember as eight-year-old children suddenly looking like fully-grown adults.

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal