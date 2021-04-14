By: By Sofi Zeman

For over 60 years, Sentinel Lumber and Hardware has been a constant in the community. Since 1957, the family-owned business has served Boone County and Jefferson City as a home and garden supply store based in the city of Ashland. Sentinel was founded originally as a wood preservative treatment site by Floyd, K.W. and Cedric Farris. Bilt-Rite Buildings, originally owned by Donald Sr., Charles and K.W. Farris joined business with Sentinel’s in 1965. The business has managed to stay in the family and is owned today by Danny Farris. Sentinel Lumber was originally located at the edge of Ashland, near where Highway 63 exists today. The business has since relocated to its current spot on Industrial Drive due to the construction of the highway in the 1960s.

